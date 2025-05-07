Firebirds face elimination after falling 3-1 to Canucks in Game 3

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost 3-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Firebirds fall 3-1 to Canucks in a pivotal Game 3. CV trails 2-1 in the series with their season on the line Friday in Abbotsford. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 8, 2025

The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 12-5 in the opening period but found themselves in a 2-0 hole.

Nate Smith scored on Abbotsford’s first shot of the game at 15:05 followed up by a Kirill Kudravtsev wrister from the blueline with 23 seconds left in the first.

Following a scoreless second period, Coachella Valley cut the Abbotsford lead in half. Logan Morrison stole the puck off the boards and found Ryan Winterton to make it 2-1.

The Canucks added an empty-net goal late and sealed the key Game 3 victory.

Click HERE to view the game’s box score.

The Firebirds now face elimination in Game 4 on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT at the Abbotsford Events Centre.

The winner of this semifinal series will play the Colorado Eagles who defeated the San Jose Barracuda.

Colorado was the top team in the Pacific all year and now await winner of Coachella Valley-Abbotsford in the division final. @KESQ https://t.co/fjVz4Nc3Hp — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 8, 2025

Colorado is the No. 1 seed in the division and will have home-ice in the next series.

