Firebirds face elimination after falling 3-1 to Canucks in Game 3

today at 10:03 PM
The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost 3-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 12-5 in the opening period but found themselves in a 2-0 hole.

Nate Smith scored on Abbotsford’s first shot of the game at 15:05 followed up by a Kirill Kudravtsev wrister from the blueline with 23 seconds left in the first.

Following a scoreless second period, Coachella Valley cut the Abbotsford lead in half. Logan Morrison stole the puck off the boards and found Ryan Winterton to make it 2-1.

The Canucks added an empty-net goal late and sealed the key Game 3 victory.

Click HERE to view the game’s box score.

The Firebirds now face elimination in Game 4 on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT at the Abbotsford Events Centre.

The winner of this semifinal series will play the Colorado Eagles who defeated the San Jose Barracuda.

Colorado is the No. 1 seed in the division and will have home-ice in the next series.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

