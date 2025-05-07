Stroke Awareness Month: Knowing the signs of afib

May is Stroke Awareness Month. 2 million brain cells die every minute a stroke goes untreated.

Time is critical — and one major risk factor often goes unnoticed: Atrial Fibrillation (Afib).

Afib is a common heart condition, especially in people over 65. It causes the heart to beat irregularly, which can lead to blood pooling in the heart. This increases the risk of a clot forming — and if that clot travels to the brain, it can cause a stroke. In fact, Afib increases your risk of stroke by five times.

Afib is becoming more common as our population ages. Studies show that about 1 in 3 white adults and 1 in 5 Black adults will develop Afib during their lifetime.

Symptoms of Afib can include: heart palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness and chest pain.

One-third of people with Afib experience no symptoms at all — making regular check-ups with your doctor essential as you age.

However, there are effective treatments involving blood thinners and the Watchman device, which doesn’t correct the heartbeat itself but helps prevent blood clots from forming in the heart — lowering the risk of stroke.

