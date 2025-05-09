Skip to Content
Firebirds’ season ends in Abbotsford following 2-0 defeat to Canucks

10:34 PM
Published 9:38 PM

The Firebirds' season came to an end Friday night in Abbotsford following a 2-0 loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the second round.

PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS - CANUCKS DEFEAT FIREBIRDS 3-1

  • Game 1 - Canucks win 3-1
  • Game 2 - Firebirds win 5-4 (OT)
  • Game 3 - Canucks win 3-1
  • Game 4 - Canucks win 2-0

Click HERE to view the game’s box score.

The Canucks now advance to the Pacific Division Final to face-off against the No. 1 seed Colorado Eagles.

Of note, the Firebirds were 0-17 on the power play in six games this postseason.

Coachella Valley reached the Calder Cup Finals in their first two seasons. This season, the Firebirds were knocked out in the second round.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey. The 2025-2026 season starts in October.

