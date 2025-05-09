Firebirds’ season ends in Abbotsford following 2-0 defeat to Canucks
The Firebirds' season came to an end Friday night in Abbotsford following a 2-0 loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the second round.
Firebirds' third season as a franchise ends in second round following 2-0 defeat in Abbotsford. Canucks won the series 3-1. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @InsideAHLHockey @TheAHL @pwilliamsAHL @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 10, 2025
PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS - CANUCKS DEFEAT FIREBIRDS 3-1
- Game 1 - Canucks win 3-1
- Game 2 - Firebirds win 5-4 (OT)
- Game 3 - Canucks win 3-1
- Game 4 - Canucks win 2-0
EXTINGUISHED THE FIREBIRDS 🚫🔥 pic.twitter.com/bQp1Oym21g— X - Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) May 10, 2025
The Canucks now advance to the Pacific Division Final to face-off against the No. 1 seed Colorado Eagles.
THE @abbycanucks ARE MOVING ON🏃#CalderCup pic.twitter.com/sVgPSvUj82— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 10, 2025
Of note, the Firebirds were 0-17 on the power play in six games this postseason.
Coachella Valley reached the Calder Cup Finals in their first two seasons. This season, the Firebirds were knocked out in the second round.
thank you fans for an incredible 24-25 season 🫶 we love you and see you in October for season 4🔥— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 10, 2025
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey. The 2025-2026 season starts in October.