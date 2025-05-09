Firebirds’ season ends in Abbotsford following 2-0 defeat to Canucks

The Firebirds' season came to an end Friday night in Abbotsford following a 2-0 loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the second round.

PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS - CANUCKS DEFEAT FIREBIRDS 3-1

Game 1 - Canucks win 3-1

Game 2 - Firebirds win 5-4 (OT)

Game 3 - Canucks win 3-1

Game 4 - Canucks win 2-0

EXTINGUISHED THE FIREBIRDS 🚫🔥 pic.twitter.com/bQp1Oym21g — X - Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) May 10, 2025

The Canucks now advance to the Pacific Division Final to face-off against the No. 1 seed Colorado Eagles.

Of note, the Firebirds were 0-17 on the power play in six games this postseason.

Coachella Valley reached the Calder Cup Finals in their first two seasons. This season, the Firebirds were knocked out in the second round.

thank you fans for an incredible 24-25 season 🫶 we love you and see you in October for season 4🔥 — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 10, 2025

