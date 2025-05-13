Gusty winds will keeps temps cooler than normal

A strong cool front will keep winds gusty today and hold temps well below our seasonal averages.

That front has produced a Wind Advisory for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley, and a Windblown Dust Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Winds speeds are likely to top out between 35 and 45 m.p.h.

An upper level low is forcing the Jetstream farther South, allowing cooler air along with those gusty winds to move across the region.

Expect highs today in the lower 80s!

The winds ease into tomorrow, with highs rebounding into the upper 80s and lower 90s, closer to seasonal norms (94) through the weekend.