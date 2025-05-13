Skip to Content
News

Gusty winds will keeps temps cooler than normal

By
Updated
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:01 AM

A strong cool front will keep winds gusty today and hold temps well below our seasonal averages.

That front has produced a Wind Advisory for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley, and a Windblown Dust Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Winds speeds are likely to top out between 35 and 45 m.p.h.

An upper level low is forcing the Jetstream farther South, allowing cooler air along with those gusty winds to move across the region.

Expect highs today in the lower 80s!

The winds ease into tomorrow, with highs rebounding into the upper 80s and lower 90s, closer to seasonal norms (94) through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content