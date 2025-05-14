Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week returns with special menus at set prices

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week is about to return, offering residents and visitors ten days of special offers at restaurants throughout the Coachella Valley.

The annual event is being held from May 30th through June 8th.

For every reservation booked online through dinegps.com, one dollar will be donated to FIND Food Bank.

Organizers say the event is also a great way to help local businesses before the slow summer season. More than 35 local restaurants are taking part this year, presenting special meal choices at set prices for each restaurant.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Palm Springs Chief Economic Development Officer Wayne Olson to get the details.