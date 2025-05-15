Skip to Content
CIF-SS softball, baseball first round highlights and scores

today at 10:03 PM
Published 9:42 PM

The CIF-SS playoffs for baseball and softball are underway.

We had four baseball teams and seven softball teams play Thursday in their respective first round.

Of the four local baseball teams, only 29 Palms came away with a victory. The Wildcats won at home 20-8 over Beacon Hill in Division 9. Indio, Coachella Valley and Cathedral City all lost.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

