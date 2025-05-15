CIF-SS softball, baseball first round highlights and scores

The CIF-SS playoffs for baseball and softball are underway.

We had four baseball teams and seven softball teams play Thursday in their respective first round.

Shadow Hills softball won the DEL this year, going 14-1 in league. They just lost 12-0 in the first round at Whittier Christian in Division 2. La Quinta finished 2nd in DEL at 13-2 and just lost 7-3 to Mission Viejo in Division 3. Yikes. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @CIFSS — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 16, 2025

Of the four local baseball teams, only 29 Palms came away with a victory. The Wildcats won at home 20-8 over Beacon Hill in Division 9. Indio, Coachella Valley and Cathedral City all lost.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.