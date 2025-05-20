Board OKs fire chief’s request to close hiking spots for wildfire season

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Board of Supervisors today authorized Riverside County Fire Department Chief Bill Weiser to close access to multiple outdoor recreational locations for the duration of Southern California's wildfire season to minimize public safety risks.

Since 2007, the agency has sought and received authorization to close designated grounds -- located mainly in the central and southwest portions of the county -- typically from June to November.

Weiser intends to implement the closures on June 15.

"Due to the potential for large damaging human-caused fires, the county fire chief has determined these areas should be closed, except on public roadways and on inhabited areas of private property within the closure areas," according to a fire department statement. "The potential for large damaging fires this year may be enhanced by the extreme vegetation growth experienced throughout Riverside County."

Though precipitation totals from last winter were well blow average, there was growth after several storms in March and April, and that vegetation has already gone brittle and brown across large swaths of the inland region.

Wildfires in any of the locations slated for closure would be difficult to manage, given their terrain and remoteness, officials said.

The following sites fall under the closure order:

-- Bautista Canyon, southeast of Hemet;

-- Eagle Canyon, between Lake Mathews and the county landfill, just north of Cajalco Road;

-- Indian Canyon and North Mountain, around San Jacinto;

-- the Ramona Bowl, south of Hemet;

-- Steel Peek, northwest of Meadowbrook, due west of Good Hope and south of Gavilan Hills; and

-- Whitewater Canyon, near Cabazon.

Officials noted the Ramona Bowl will remain accessible between sunrise and noon daily, with the area off-limits any other time of day.

By reducing foot and off-road vehicle traffic in each location, the chances of a wildfire starting are much slimmer, according to the fire department.

Closure signs will be posted at entry points to warn potential violators of fines and other penalties. First offenses usually result in a minimum $100 ticket.

Residents will be permitted to come and go as they please.

The closures are usually lifted at year's end but can be rescinded before then by the chief, depending on the timing of winter rains.