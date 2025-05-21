Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage advance to CIF-SS softball semifinals in respective division
The CIF-SS playoffs continued Wednesday with three local softball teams in their respective quarterfinal.
Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage won, while Indio lost.
- D4: El Toro 9, at Indio 3
- D7: Edgewood 8, Rancho Mirage 10
- D8: Cathedral City 3, Orange 1
The Lions and Rattlers will play their respective semifinal games will take place this weekend.
