Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage advance to CIF-SS softball semifinals in respective division

Published 8:48 PM

The CIF-SS playoffs continued Wednesday with three local softball teams in their respective quarterfinal.

Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage won, while Indio lost.

  • D4: El Toro 9, at Indio 3
  • D7: Edgewood 8, Rancho Mirage 10
  • D8: Cathedral City 3, Orange 1

The Lions and Rattlers will play their respective semifinal games will take place this weekend.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports and the CIF-SS playoffs.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

