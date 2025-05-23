Local Memorial Day events to honor those who died in the line of duty

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Memorial Day, established in 1868, is a day to honor and mourn our nation's service men and women who died in the line of duty.

Here are some of the events around the Coachella Valley on Monday, May 26, to observe the holiday in remembrance of those U.S. military members:

City of Indian Wells Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Indian Wells Golf Resort Celebrity Ballroom, 44-500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells.

Free patriotic event with Indian Wells Mayor Bruce Whitman, Palm Springs Air Museum Pipes & Drum Band, singer Christine Love, and invocation and benediction by Pastor Andrew Statezny from Southwest Church.

City of Desert Hot Springs Annual Memorial Day Celebration with Patriot Flyover by Palm Springs Air Museum

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Park, 10-101 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs

This heartfelt ceremony highlighted by Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, guest speakers, and Moment of Silence and Taps will bring together residents, community leaders, and veterans to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. With City of Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, Marine Bagpiper (Ret.) Joel M. Daniel, USMC, Desert Hot Springs High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC), Chaplain Paul Miller, Past District Deputy Grand Exultant Ruler Kevin O’Shaughnessy. Free to the public.

Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District Ceremony - Flags, Flyovers, and Freedom

9:00 a.m. at Coachella Valley Cemetery District, 82-925 52nd Avenue, Coachella

The Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District is presenting the Memorial Day 2025 Ceremony in partnership with American Legion Post 739, Indio to pay tribute to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to our country.

City of La Quinta Councilmember Steve Sanchez will lead the ceremony that begins with a commemorative flyover made possible through the Palm Springs Air Museum and Southwest Landscape & Security. Following is the invocation by Deacon Marty Sullivan of Our Lady of Soledad Church and the National Anthem performed by the Coachella Valley High School Choir.

Brian Biamonte will read General Logan’s historic Memorial Day Order, and a special flag folding ceremony will be conducted by members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1701.

The American Legion Riders of Post 739 will lead the Pass in Review in tribute to fallen veterans, followed by the presentation of wreaths. A rifle volley salute follows, along with the traditional playing of Taps. "Amazing Grace” and patriotic songs will be performed by the Coachella Valley High School Choir.

Free to the public.

Palm Springs Air Museum’s Memorial Day Air Fair & Flower Drop

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Flight exhibitions and warbird rides

1:00 p.m. - Flower Drop Ceremony

1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. - Missing Man Formation with warbirds followed by the drop of 5,000 white and red carnations to honor fallen service members

Included in the event: the world's only flying PBJ Mitchell bomber, honor to local Gold Star families, tribute to 250 years of U.S. Marine Corps, display of Darkstar, and more, with live music, food, and children's activities.

Cost: This event is free with purchase of regular museum admission at $24 for adults age 18-64; $22 for teens age 13-17 and seniors age 65 and up, and free for kids age 12 and under as long as they're with an adult who's purchased admission for themselves.

Parking: Free offsite parking with free shuttle service to and from the Palm Springs Unified School District lot, located at 150 District Center Drive, south of the museum off Gene Autry Trail, will be provided.

Forest Lawn Cathedral City Memorial Day Ceremony

10:00 a.m. at 69-855 Ramon Road, Cathedral City

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl will emcee a family friendly parkwide remembrance to bring generations together to commemorate the lives and valor of American veterans. Patriotic music, wreath laying, presentations and retiring of the flag, keynote addresses, invocations, giveaways, arts & crafts, food, and more.

Free admission and parking.

City of Cathedral City 19th Annual Memorial Day Luncheon

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m at Cimarron Golf Resort, 67-603 30th Avenue, Cathedral City

Cathedral City will host its 19th annual Memorial Day luncheon to honor veterans and recognize members of the local community.

Scheduled speakers include Cathedral City Councilmember Rita Lamb and Xochita Murillo, deputy secretary for minority veterans for the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

The program will feature musical performances and community awards. Among the honorees are four Cathedral City residents and Holocaust survivors -- Goldie Jacoby, Ruth Linderman, Susan Juhasz and Rickie Taras, who will share their personal stories.

The luncheon is sponsored by American Veterans Post 66 and the Jon Castro Chapter 19 of Veterans For Peace.

Reservations and tickets are available by contacting American Veterans Post 66 founder Tom Swann Hernandez at 760-324-5670.