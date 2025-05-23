Rancho Mirage baseball shuts out St. Monica, advances to CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals

Rancho Mirage baseball kept it rolling Friday afternoon with a 6-0 win over St. Monica in the CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinals.

Rancho Mirage shuts out St. Monica in the D6 quarterfinals, punching their ticket to the semis next week. Rattlers are rolling right now and credit the competition in the valley for getting them ready for the playoffs. @KESQ @RMHS_Rattlers @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/PFJWsNCvHw — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 24, 2025

The Rattlers will be on the road in Orange County on Tuesday in their semifinal against Estancia/Pacifica Christian.

The other local team in the quarterfinals was Twentynine Palms, who lost 4-3 to the Academy for Academic Excellence in Division 7.

Rancho Mirage is the lone local baseball team still alive in the CIF-SS playoffs.

