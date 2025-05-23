Skip to Content
News

Rancho Mirage baseball shuts out St. Monica, advances to CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:45 PM

Rancho Mirage baseball kept it rolling Friday afternoon with a 6-0 win over St. Monica in the CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinals.

The Rattlers will be on the road in Orange County on Tuesday in their semifinal against Estancia/Pacifica Christian.

The other local team in the quarterfinals was Twentynine Palms, who lost 4-3 to the Academy for Academic Excellence in Division 7.

Rancho Mirage is the lone local baseball team still alive in the CIF-SS playoffs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content