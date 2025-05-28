CSUSB-Palm Desert indigenous education grant defunded under Trump administration

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- A nearly $150,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant awarded to California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus has been revoked under the Trump administration.

According to university officials, the NEH grant awarded $149,935 for the "Inland Echoes: Empowering Inclusive Histories of California's Inland Empire and Coachella Valley in K-16 Education," project.

After the grant was awarded and the contract signed, CSUSB-PDC officials say they received a notice that it was defunded because it didn't align with the administration's education goals and was apart of DOGE cuts. Speaking with News Channel 3, grant writers say to their knowledge, multiple NEH awards have now been defunded.

If it had gone through, the project planned to include hands-on workshops and lesson plans for teachers on local indigenous communities. The goal was for local teachers to then incorporate that education into their K-16 classes.

