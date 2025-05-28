Kraken keep John Hayden, sign Firebirds’ fan-favorite to two-year extension

The Seattle Kraken have signed forward John Hayden to a two-year, one-way contract extension ($775,000 AAV) starting in the 2025-26 season.

HAY HAY WHADDAYA SAY... guess who signed an extension today?! 👀✍️



We've signed forward John Hayden to a two-year, one-way deal. pic.twitter.com/dFtNea5xW0 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 28, 2025

“John has been an important player in our organization over the past three seasons, making an impact at both the NHL and AHL level,” said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill. “He’s a strong leader who brings a terrific work ethic and physical presence. We’re excited to have him in our organization for the next two years.”

Hayden, 30, played in 20 regular-season games for the Kraken last season, recording two points (1g/1a) and 31 penalty minutes. He also skated in 44 regular-season contests with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), registering 27 points (11g/16a). In the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hayden posted two goals and three points (2g/1a) in six games.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward has recorded 39 points (18g/21a) and 321 penalty minutes in 269 career NHL regular-season games with the Kraken, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks. At the AHL level, Hayden has appeared in 180 career regular-season games, amassing 103 points (48g/55a) and 172 penalty minutes with the Firebirds and Rockford IceHogs. He has also skated in 47 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording 21 points (15g/6a).