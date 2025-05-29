Nursing program at CSUSB Palm Desert campus receives $88K grant

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A nursing program at Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus received just over $88,000 in grant funding aimed at improving access to medical services to unsheltered people throughout the Coachella Valley and to provide hands-on clinical training for nursing students, it was announced today.

"We are proud to support the Nursing Street Medicine Program with grant funds,'' Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO Chris Christensen said.

Through the program, nursing faculty and students deliver free basic healthcare to patients, such as health assessments, wound care and chronic disease management and hand-out essential supplies when needed, including hygiene products, shoes and sunscreen.

They service people in the field, including shelters, homeless encampments, senior housing, migrant worker locations and cooling or warming centers.

Officials said the primary objective is to teach empathy to nursing students.

"This funding enables us to deepen our impact in the community while preparing our students to lead with compassion, cultural competence and a commitment to health equity,'' nurse faculty member Diane Vines said. "This grant represents more than financial support -- it's a vote of confidence in our students, our faculty and our mission to serve."

Visit the CSUSB Nursing Street Medicine webpage for more information about the program. To learn more about the Desert Healthcare District, visit the DHCD website.