Seattle Kraken hire Lane Lambert as new head coach, replacing Dan Bylsma

Seattle Kraken
By
Updated
today at 10:35 PM
Published 10:30 PM

Lane Lambert is the new bench boss in Seattle.

This will be his second time as an NHL head coach, previously having been with the New York Islanders.

Lambert, 60 years old, most recently served as associate head coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Per the Seattle Kraken press release, Lambert said the following:

"I'm so excited to become the head coach of the Seattle Kraken," said Lambert. "When it came time to writing a new chapter, I couldn't think of a better fit. Seattle is an incredible sports town, and I’ve been impressed by the energy of the fans every time I’ve been there as a visiting coach. This team has a talented group of young players poised to take the next step and a core group of veterans with great leadership qualities. I'd like to thank Samantha Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started.”

Lambert replaces Dan Bylsma who was fired after one season in Seattle following two straight trips to the Calder Cup Finals with AHL affiliate Coachella Valley.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

