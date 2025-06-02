Skip to Content
Kraken bring back forward Ben Meyers on one-year deal

KESQ
Published 5:59 PM

Ben Meyers will be back in the Seattle Kraken organization next season.

The 26-year-old forward signed a one-year, one-way deal worth $775,000.

Meyers was one of Coachella Valley's top offensive players last year, leading the team in goals (23) and points (51) in 57 regular season games.

In addition to signing Meyers, the organization also announced they signed fifth-round pick Kaden Hammell.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

