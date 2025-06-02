Kraken bring back forward Ben Meyers on one-year deal

Ben Meyers will be back in the Seattle Kraken organization next season.

MY OH MEYERS! 🤭



We've signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year, one-way extension. pic.twitter.com/5TgtUYERy5 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 2, 2025

The 26-year-old forward signed a one-year, one-way deal worth $775,000.

Meyers was one of Coachella Valley's top offensive players last year, leading the team in goals (23) and points (51) in 57 regular season games.

In addition to signing Meyers, the organization also announced they signed fifth-round pick Kaden Hammell.

STOP! It’s Hammell time ✋🕺



We’ve signed 2023 fifth-round draft pick Kaden Hammell to a three-year ELC! pic.twitter.com/i64UEkzUiB — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 2, 2025

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.