California Highway Patrol seeking new recruits to serve the Coachella Valley

The California Highway Patrol is recruiting for officers, dispatchers and inspection specialists.

The California Highway Patrol office in Indio primarily serves the Coachella Valley, but their reach extends beyond—patrolling Interstate 10, State Routes 62, 86, and 177, along with unincorporated areas in between.

Right now, the CHP is actively looking for individuals between the ages of 20 and 35 who meet the qualifications to join the team.

As a CHP officer, you'll receive competitive pay, full medical benefits, and a defined benefits retirement plan. More than just a job, it's a career committed to public safety, law enforcement, and making a real impact on California’s roadways.

The department stays ahead with up-to-date training and modern technology, ensuring officers are always prepared to serve.

If you're driven, community-focused, and ready to take on a meaningful role, you can explore the many career opportunities CHP has to offer here.