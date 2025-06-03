Rancho Mirage softball continues historic run, defeats Lincoln in state regional tournament

The Rattlers keep on rolling!

Rancho Mirage softball defeated Lincoln (San Diego) 9-8 in the first round of the Division 5 CIF State Regional tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

RMHS just won the CIF-SS Division 7 championship, which was the first CIF-SS title by any softball program from the Coachella Valley.

The Rattlers' next game is Friday, June 6. Click HERE for a complete look at the brackets.

