Cactus Cup college hockey tournament returning to Acrisure Arena

PALM SPRINGS, CA (June 4, 2025) – The second annual Cactus Cup, featuring NCAA Division-I men’s hockey, will take place Friday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 3.

This year’s event will feature the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks, the Minnesota State University Mavericks, Yale University Bulldogs, and St. Cloud State University Huskies.

The two-day event will showcase four games.

Friday’s first game begins at 3:30 p.m. with game two starting at 7:00 p.m. PT. The action continues Saturday with the consolation game beginning at 3:30 p.m. followed by the championship game at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the 2026 Cactus Cup at Acrisure Arena, visit acrisurearena.com.