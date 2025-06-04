Skip to Content
News

Cactus Cup college hockey tournament returning to Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena
By
Updated
today at 1:15 PM
Published 1:14 PM

PALM SPRINGS, CA (June 4, 2025) – The second annual Cactus Cup, featuring NCAA Division-I men’s hockey, will take place Friday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 3.

This year’s event will feature the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks, the Minnesota State University Mavericks, Yale University Bulldogs, and St. Cloud State University Huskies.

The two-day event will showcase four games.

Friday’s first game begins at 3:30 p.m. with game two starting at 7:00 p.m. PT. The action continues Saturday with the consolation game beginning at 3:30 p.m. followed by the championship game at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the 2026 Cactus Cup at Acrisure Arena, visit acrisurearena.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content