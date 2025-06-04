Judge blocks deportation of Boulder terror attack suspect’s family

Celeste Springer

WASHINGTON (KRDO) — A judge has issued an order blocking the deportation of Mohamed Soliman’s family, according to reporting by our partners at 9News in Denver. Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at peaceful demonstrators who were calling attention to Israeli hostages over the weekend.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say he was living in the country illegally after his work permit expired in March. Officials confirmed earlier this week that he lived in El Paso County with his wife and five kids. Secretary Kristi Noem said his family was being processed for removal, all of whom are Egyptian citizens.

“This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it,” said Secretary Noem in a release.

On Monday, officials said in a press conference that they believe Soliman acted alone, but they are actively pursuing any leads that come their way. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to click here to submit tips.

Due to the wide breadth of damage allegedly inflicted by Soliman, Michael Dougherty the 20th Judicial District Attorney for Boulder County, explained on Monday that he had filed for the following charges:

8 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (With Intent and After Deliberation)

8 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (Extreme Indifference)

2 counts of Use of an Incendiary Device

16 counts of Attempted Use of an Incendiary Device

More charges are likely to come to light as Dougherty announced on Wednesday that the victim count had risen to 15.

