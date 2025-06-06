Local theater group ‘Dezart Performs’ to renovate Palm Springs church into new playhouse

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local theater organization Dezart Performs is transforming a historic church in Palm Springs into at state-of-the-art professional theater.

Architects have just been selected to create the new playhouse, which is set to open this November.

The multi-million dollar project is expected to turn the First Church of Christ, Scientist on South Riverside Drive into a cultural hub for our valley.

The renovation plans include creating a 150 seat fully equipped theater, dressing rooms, and a lobby with a box office and bar.

Dezart Performs has been producing professional theater in Palm Springs for nearly two decades.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about the project and what it means for our valley with Dezart Performs Artistic Director Michael Ferguson.