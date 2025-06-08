Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week wraps-up it’s 10 day culinary experience

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week wrapped up this Sunday, offering 10 days of special dining experiences with prix fixe menus and exclusive offers at participating restaurants throughout the Valley.

The annual event allowed residents and visitors to enjoy special breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at set prices during the 10-day period. Participating restaurants offered both their special Restaurant Week menus and regular menus during the event.

Organizers say the event is also a great way to help local businesses before the slow summer season. More than 100 local restaurants took part in this year's event, presenting special meal choices at set prices for each restaurant.

One dollar from every reservation booked through the official Restaurant Week website was donated to FIND Food Bank. The donation program aimed to support the local food bank while encouraging dining participation.