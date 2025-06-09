Skip to Content
Military convoy seen headed south on Highway 62

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - After reports on Monday that Marines would be deployed to Los Angeles from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, witnesses report a convoy seen heading in that direction.

The movement heading south on Highway 62 was caught on video around 8:00 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirms they escorted the Marine Corps. convoy while traveling through the county.

No official confirmation has been received yet on the destination of the vehicles.

Cynthia White

