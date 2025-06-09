Military convoy seen headed south on Highway 62

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - After reports on Monday that Marines would be deployed to Los Angeles from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, witnesses report a convoy seen heading in that direction.

The movement heading south on Highway 62 was caught on video around 8:00 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirms they escorted the Marine Corps. convoy while traveling through the county.

No official confirmation has been received yet on the destination of the vehicles.