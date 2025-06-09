PSUSD begins Summer Feeding Program today
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Palm Springs Unified School District is launching its summer feeding program today. It's open to all children and teens in the community under the age of 18, not just PSUSD students.
In the United States, an estimated 22 million children face hunger during the summer months when they no longer have access to daily school meals, according to Feeding America. Here in the Coachella Valley, PSUSD is stepping up to help.
From now through July 9, children and teens can receive free breakfast and lunch at various school sites and community centers across the district. No registration is required, but meals must be eaten on campus. Summer school programs, which begin June 10, will provide meals to students.
Participating school sites include:
- Desert Hot Springs High School
- Palm Springs High School
- Rancho Mirage High School
- Mt. San Jacinto High School
- Edward Wenzlaff Education Center/Desert Hot Springs
- Painted Hills Middle School
- Desert Springs Middle School
- Raymond Cree Middle School
- Nellie Coffman Middle School
PSUSD is also serving summer meals at several community centers, offering breakfast and lunch to all children and teens under 18.
Participating community centers include:
- Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City
- Desert Recreation Center, Desert Hot Springs
- City of Palm Springs Pavilion/Sunrise Park
- James O. Jesse Desert Highland Unity Center
- Boys & Girls Club of Mecca
- Boys & Girls Club of Coachella
- Boys & Girls Club of Indio
- Boys & Girls Club of La Quinta
- Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs
- Cathedral City Library
- Desert Hot Springs Library
- Thousand Palms Community Center
- Thousand Palms Library
- CHOC/Monarch Apartments
