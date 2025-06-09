PSUSD begins Summer Feeding Program today

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Palm Springs Unified School District is launching its summer feeding program today. It's open to all children and teens in the community under the age of 18, not just PSUSD students.

In the United States, an estimated 22 million children face hunger during the summer months when they no longer have access to daily school meals, according to Feeding America. Here in the Coachella Valley, PSUSD is stepping up to help.

From now through July 9, children and teens can receive free breakfast and lunch at various school sites and community centers across the district. No registration is required, but meals must be eaten on campus. Summer school programs, which begin June 10, will provide meals to students.

Participating school sites include:

Desert Hot Springs High School

Palm Springs High School

Rancho Mirage High School

Mt. San Jacinto High School

Edward Wenzlaff Education Center/Desert Hot Springs

Painted Hills Middle School

Desert Springs Middle School

Raymond Cree Middle School

Nellie Coffman Middle School

PSUSD is also serving summer meals at several community centers, offering breakfast and lunch to all children and teens under 18.

Participating community centers include:

Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City

Desert Recreation Center, Desert Hot Springs

City of Palm Springs Pavilion/Sunrise Park

James O. Jesse Desert Highland Unity Center

Boys & Girls Club of Mecca

Boys & Girls Club of Coachella

Boys & Girls Club of Indio

Boys & Girls Club of La Quinta

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs

Cathedral City Library

Desert Hot Springs Library

Thousand Palms Community Center

Thousand Palms Library

CHOC/Monarch Apartments

