Fire damages single-story home in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters today battled a blaze at a single-story home in Coachella, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 9:02 a.m. in the 52100 block of Morgan Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the side of the residence.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for about three hours to fully contain the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.