AI & Creativity Expo aims to take the mystery out of artificial intelligence

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -Organizers of the upcoming AI & Creativity Expo in are hoping the Coachella Valley soon become a hub for artificial intelligence.

The inaugural event will feature exhibits with AI tools, workshops, and panel discussions with keynote speakers, including the director of the movie The Lion King.

The goal of the expo is to help residents and businesses navigate the raise of AI, which is expected to change to world drastically in the next decade.

Organizers say there's a mix of excitement and fear about AI, and both of those perspectives will be addressed.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Palm Springs City Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein to discuss more about what attendees can expect to learn.

The AI and Creativity Expo will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday, June 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $50.