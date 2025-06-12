DSUSD school board passes resolution deciding fate of transgender athletes in girls’ sports

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Sands Unified school board has passed a resolution calling for "fairness in girls' interscholastic sports."

The fate of transgender athletes has been an ongoing conversation across the nation, debating transgender girls' participation. Amid the controversy, the DSUSD board voted 4-0 to pass the resolution, despite highlighting the complex views on the subject from the district's community.

The resolution upholds the district's support for Title IX, describing it as an outstanding core value in women's sports. Title IX, a federal law, prohibits sex-based discrimination in education and emphasizes equal opportunities for girls in sports.

District boards members discussed the need to protect fairness in girl's sports and cited the impact of biological differences in athletics.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear what lead DSUSD to this decision and how officials who work with the transgender youth are reacting.