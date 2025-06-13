Kitten saved by CAL FIRE Coachella Station 79 firefighters

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A daring rescue was undertaken by firefighters in Coachella on Thursday.

A concerned citizen drove in to CAL FIRE's Station 79, reporting mysterious meows coming from their engine.

Fire crews were able to locate a tiny kitten tucked deep inside the vehicle's undercarriage. Despite the heat, the kitten was able to claw its way to survival with the firefighters' help.

They notified animal control to provide proper care, and a well deserved nap.