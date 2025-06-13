Local USPS carrier discusses importance of Dog Bite Awareness Month

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The United States Postal Service is raising awareness through the month of June about dog bites. This comes after the USPS 2024 report found over 770 postal carriers in California were bit by dogs.

Officials said this ranks California at the top of the nation for carrier dog bites — something they want to improve by spreading awareness and telling owners steps they can take.

Palm Springs native and local Letter Carrier Angelita Ordonez was once chased by a dog during her usual route through the city. She said since then, she's been more aware of dogs in neighborhoods and the steps she needs to take.

All carriers with USPS are trained on dealing with potentially dangerous dogs with a scanner, dog repellant spray and how to use their mail satchel for protection. But they also say there are steps owners can take to prevent the situation from happening in the first place.

