Flag Day event to take place at Center for Spiritual Living in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- A Flag Day event is set to kick off in Palm Springs on Saturday.

'The Flags of Prayer Project' is a heart-centered, worldwide action within which people or groups of people compose prayers, then create flags displaying them. According to the project, the flags are strung together and hung outdoors where they can be seen and the wind can catch them, inspiring unity and hope and spreading their message. The flags are hung and or consecrated on the US holiday of Flag Day, which is June 14th. The event will take place at the Center for Spiritual Living at 2100 E Racquet Club Rd, Palm Springs.

This Flag Day, flags from the local community are being hung over the labyrinth at the front of the Center, and will be consecrated in a ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m.

There will be several speakers offering blessings, and a choral performance of the Flags of Prayer song. Beyond the Center for Spiritual Living in Palm Springs, the Flags of Prayer Project has been undertaken by several other spiritual centers, churches, families, and individuals.

For more details, visit flagsofprayer.org.