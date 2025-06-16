Local 15-year-old golfer Johnny Brande battling rare form of cancer

The 125th U.S. Open wrapped up Sunday at soaked and stern Oakmont, resulting in first-time major champion J.J. Spaun taking the title.

Known as toughest test in golf, U.S. Opens are a grueling physical and mental challenge for the best players in the world.

But it is nothing compared to the battle that local golfer Johnny Brande is facing.

"It's uh, to say the least, really worrisome at the start," said Jim Brande, Johnny's father.

"We were all pretty shocked when we found out what we thought was a sports injury became cancer," said Erin Brande, Johnny's mother.

It all came out of nowhere for 15-year-old Palm Desert native Johnny Brande, recently diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that primarily affects young people.

"20 out of 10 pain. The mass was pushing on the nerve and I couldn't even just sit here so we went to the ER and they did a bunch of tests and guess what - I have cancer," said Johnny Brande.

"I was surprised to learn that only 250 kids get this, out of the US," said Erin Brande.

A rare disease but a very rare family, who's fighting alongside Johnny, including big brother Jake, a standout athlete at Palm Desert.

"I mean, obviously it's hard news, but if anyone's going to beat it, it's going to be Johnny. Just really is his whole life as a kid, if you count him out, he's going to go do it ten times better than what you thought. So it's having a lot of confidence that he's going to get through this and kick cancer's butt," said Jake Brande.

Johnny's cancer is treatable, giving the Brande family some comfort that wasn't there at the start.

"Ever since Dr. Dreisbach had us in that room and told us exactly what it was, I've been relieved because those five days in the hospital, not knowing what it could have been, were the worst," said Erin Brande.

"We knew we could attack this. And knowing Johnny, how strong he is and always coming out on top everything he's ever done and since he was just a little tyke, just so confident now," said Jim Brande.

Johnny still has a long road to recovery with 2-3 more months of chemo, followed by testing to determine surgery and/or radiation, and then another four months of chemo.

Despite the difficult journey ahead, Johnny and his family are looking forward to the day this is all done.

"I can't wait to play golf. It's. It's been about a month already, having played every day for the past seven months. So it's been it's been hard, but I'm just lucky that I'm able to live normal life after I get through this," said Johnny Brande.

"I want to look back at it and laugh, that's what I want to do. You know I want think back like you had cancer a couple of years ago, look at you now," said Jake Brande.

While in the hospital at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, Johnny received visits from the Bruins baseball team and golf coaching staff.

Between that and the amazing care Johnny's received at UCLA, the family says that the Brande's are Bruins for life.

For those interested in helping the Brande family during this time, HERE is the GoFundMe page.

Needless to say, all of us at KESQ wish Johnny and his family all the best in his recovery.