Palm Springs homeless battling intense heat

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- As temperatures near the hottest parts of the season, Palm Springs's homeless population is struggling to stay cool.

Matt Naylor with Well In The Desert, a nonprofit homeless resource center, says since January they've seen a growing number of homeless seeking services.

It comes as the city works to decrease it's homeless population through shelter beds.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with city officials and Well In The Desert on how they are supporting homeless individuals through the summer.