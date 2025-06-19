Juneteenth celebration kicks off at Oscar’s Downtown Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- In honor of Juneteenth, Oscar's in Palm Springs is ringing in the cultural holiday with a celebration hosted by Sunset Music & Education Foundation, Juneteenth: The Fight for Freedom.

From 5-7 p.m., the free event will feature a panel, live music, and entertainment. According to organizers, the event is sold out.

It's not the only celebration in Palm Springs. Villagefest will also celebrate the holiday from 7-9 p.m. with free paints and crafts.

Tune in tonight from 4:30-6 p.m. for live coverage of the events.

For more information on the celebration, visit: https://gaydesertguide.com/events/juneteenth-the-fight-for-freedom-oscars/