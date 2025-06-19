Skip to Content
News

Juneteenth celebration kicks off at Oscar’s Downtown Palm Springs

By
Updated
today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- In honor of Juneteenth, Oscar's in Palm Springs is ringing in the cultural holiday with a celebration hosted by Sunset Music & Education Foundation, Juneteenth: The Fight for Freedom.

From 5-7 p.m., the free event will feature a panel, live music, and entertainment. According to organizers, the event is sold out.

It's not the only celebration in Palm Springs. Villagefest will also celebrate the holiday from 7-9 p.m. with free paints and crafts.

Tune in tonight from 4:30-6 p.m. for live coverage of the events.

For more information on the celebration, visit: https://gaydesertguide.com/events/juneteenth-the-fight-for-freedom-oscars/

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content