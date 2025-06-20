Cathedral City restaurant temporarily closes after ICE operation tanks business

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Monarca Mexican Restaurant in Cathedral City is closing it's doors for a week due to "unforeseen immigration circumstances" and safety concerns for their staff, according to restaurant owners.

Shop owners say those concerns have stopped customers and even some employees from showing up due to fear.

The restaurant announced via Instagram Thursday, "Due to circumstances related to unforeseen immigration matters, Monarca Mexican Restaurant will be temporarily closed from 6/19 to 6/26. The safety of our employees and patrons is priority."

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij is checking in with Monarca and other businesses in the area.