City of Coachella seeks public input on future rail service

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - City officials asked residents today to weigh in on the location and design of a proposed passenger rail station in Coachella.

The Coachella Valley Rail project is a proposed daily passenger service that would run from downtown Los Angeles through Orange and Riverside counties to the Coachella Valley.

City council officials said that the Pueblo Viejo district area will be looked at as a potential site for the rail.

Participants willing to share their insights will be able to attend the workshop at the main branch library, located at 1500 Sixth Street, from 4 until 6 p.m. July 10.

The first 50 attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a $100 grocery store gift card.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to share thoughts on station access, surrounding connections, amenities and design features that would make the station a welcoming community hub,'' officials said.

For more information, go to: https://www.coachella.org/departments/coachella-passenger-rail-station-

feasibility-study