Grant helps Animal Samaritans give second chances to at-risk pets

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)- Animal Samaritans help abused and neglected shelter animals receive the medical care they need thanks to the Cade L. Morrow Dog and Cat Care Fund.

This past week, the funds provided to Animal Samaritans helped provide four at risk animals named Calvin, Daisy, Sandra, and Rosalie with the procedures they needed to give them their second chance.

This organization's partnership with the Adoption Alliance Animal Rescue Program helps find at-risk animals that are in need of medical assistance and help rehabilitate them to give them the best chances of adoption.

The Cade L. Morrow Dog and Cat Care Fund has been helping the Animal Samaritans for a number of years and continues to provide aid to this program with the support of generous donors from the community.

Animal Samaritans not only gives pets hope in finding a family but provides education to the community on the importance of caring for these four legged friends. Animal Samaritans is said to have to have educated over 225,000 school children about the compassion involved in caring for animals. This organization shows the true importance of community outreach by setting up programs in nursing homes and hospitals that provide pet therapy, showcasing how animals play a role in helping community members as much as the community helps them .

Animal Samaritans believe it is important to pair owners up with the animals that are the best fit for them. They emphasize the importance of animal-human connections during the adoption process.

Animal Samaritans is holding an adoption event this Saturday at the PetCo on Highway 111 from 11am to 1pm where you can meet the animals showcased on their website. To help give additional support in providing care to these animals you can visit www.animalsamaritans.org/cade to donate to their cause.