Jobless rate unchanged in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Modest gains offset minor losses across the regional economy, leaving Riverside County's unemployment rate unchanged last month, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.

The countywide jobless rate in May, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.9%, equaling the rate published in April.

According to figures, the May rate was four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment then stood at 4.5%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties -- the Inland Empire -- was 4.8%, down from 4.9% in April, the EDD said.

Data showed Cherry Valley had the highest unemployment rate countywide in May at 10.2%, followed by Coachella at 8%, Rancho Mirage at 7.9%, Banning at 6.6% and Hemet at 6.5%.

Bi-county data indicated that payrolls increased by the widest margin last month in the agricultural sector, which added 1,500 positions.

Further gains were recorded in the construction, hospitality, information technology, professional business services and public sectors, which expanded by a total 3,100 jobs, while miscellaneous unclassified industries added another 400, according to figures.

The only sector drop identified in May was in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which shed an estimated 400 jobs, according to the EDD.

The financial services, health services, mining and manufacturing sectors were unchanged.

The statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in May was 4.9%.