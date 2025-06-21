Juneteenth goes uncelebrated at White House, local event attendees react

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Black History Committee has hosted a series of events throughout the Juneteenth weekend, and plans to close out the celebration with a "Unity Picnic" on Saturday.

While the committee plans to celebrate with food, live entertainment, games and more, the closing event comes after the federal holiday went uncelebrated at the White House. President Trump made no official remarks or proclamations, but he did publicly question the number of federal holidays, and suggesting he would reduce them.

Previously the White House has recognized the significance of Juneteenth celebrations, with former President Joe Biden holding a Juneteenth concert at the White House in 2024.

As local organizations and attendees wrap up their celebration events, they're reacting to the lack or scale back of Juneteenth celebrations this year.

