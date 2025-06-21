President Trump announces US attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites

By ABC's Kelsey Walsh

ABC News -- President Donald Trump announced on social media Saturday night that the U.S. attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, "including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," he wrote without giving further details.

"There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

The President is expected to address the nation at 7 p.m. P.T, stating on social media, "This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!" he said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for live breaking news coverage.

