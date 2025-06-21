Tire safety in focus as summer heat hits

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - With temperatures soaring in the Coachella Valley, tire safety is back in focus — especially along the I-10 freeway, where tire debris often litters the roadside this time of year.

Joshua McCartney, manager at America’s Tire Company in Palm Desert, said tire failures are all too common in the summer heat.

“The heat and tires are not great friends,” McCartney said. “The more you stay on top of the rotations, the longer they're going to last."

McCartney said the three most important things to check are tire age, tread depth and most overlooked — air pressure.

He recommends checking air pressure at least once a month, noting that all America’s Tire stores in the desert offer free drive-up air checks and tread inspections.

"You don't have to get out of your car," McCartney said.

America’s Tire operates five locations across the Coachella Valley.

McCartney said safety is their number one priority, urging drivers to take advantage of free inspections.

“We want to keep everybody on the road safe," McCartney said. "Think about the times when you have to hit your brakes. How well are they going to stop? That's important to us. I love everybody and I want them to be able to come on in and let us take care of them."