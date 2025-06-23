Local business leaders to be honored with ‘Spirit of Palm Springs’ awards during Pride Month

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte will honor six LGBTQIA+ community members on Wednesday in recognition of Pride Month.

The recognition celebrates the entrepreneurial sprit, community involvement, and business achievements of local business leaders who have made significant contributions to the business landscape of Palm Springs.

The "Spirit of Palm Springs" Awards Ceremony - Pride Month Recognition will be held this Wednesday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Palm Springs City Hall.

The recipients being honored with the award are:

Jennifer Seymour - Hunters Palm Springs

Recognized for innovative hospitality leadership and community engagement

Honored for culinary entrepreneurship and neighborhood business development

Celebrated for restaurant excellence and commitment to local dining culture

Acknowledged for artistic leadership and cultural community building

Recognized for unique service innovation and LGBTQIA+ tourism advocacy

Honored for culinary excellence and farm-to-table business leadership



City officials say that this recognition during Pride Month emphasizes Palm Springs' commitment to celebrating the diverse business community that makes the city a destination for entrepreneurship, creativity, and inclusion.