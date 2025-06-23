Prepare your car ahead of Fourth of July travel surge

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – If you're planning to hit the road for a vacation, make sure your car is ready to go. With the Fourth of July approaching, AAA estimates 4.3 million Southern Californians will travel by car during the holiday weekend.

With temperatures climbing, summer road trips can take a toll on your vehicle. Before you pack up and go, take a few minutes for a quick car checkup.

Sergio’s Automotive recommends inspecting your tires. Hot pavement increases the risk of blowouts, especially if your tires are under inflated or worn. Make sure your air conditioning is working properly ahead of traveling in the summer heat. They say you can also open the hood and check for any leaks. Top off your coolant, oil, and windshield washer fluid. And don’t forget your battery as heat can shorten its life. Have your battery tested if it’s more than three years old.

