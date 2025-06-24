Agency: Portion of Palm Springs now better protected from floods

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A $16 million storm water diversion tunnel in Palm Springs will spare area residents and businesses from flood risks going forward -- as well as potentially save them money on insurance -- following confirmation today of new maps depicting the diversion channel.

The Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District presented the revised maps to the Board of Supervisors for approval Tuesday, and the board unanimously accepted. The key feature of the updated plots is Palm Springs Line 41, a subterranean storm drain spanning more than a mile and capable of channeling flood waters below Highway 111, south of Tahquitz Creek.

"This flood risk reduction project is the result of years of engineering, community collaboration and major investment in regional flood protection,'' Flood Control & Water Conservation District General Manager Jason Uhley said. "Its value was proven during Hurricane Hilary in August 2023, when the project successfully protected surrounding neighborhoods, including the Safari Mobile Home Park, from severe flooding."

When Hilary struck, the channel was about 90% finished. However, in the days prior to the remnants of the system, downgraded to a tropical storm, arriving over the Inland Empire, engineers completed emergency work to make the channel operational.

As a result, overflows that would have otherwise impacted the mobile home park and the Backstreet Art District were averted, officials said.

"I am glad, through this flood control infrastructure investment, we were able to support Palm Springs with a project that is a major benefit for public safety and the economy as well,'' board Chairman Manuel Perez said.

Officials confirmed that a total of 514 structures, most of them residential, situated on a 102-acre space are no longer under a "high risk of flooding'' designation, in accordance with parameters approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That change could net homeowners and businesses within the newly classified low-risk space savings by permitting them to alter property insurance policies, dropping flood protection altogether if they choose.

Prior to the channel installation, flooding had occurred in the area, most recently in 2017, according to the county.

The project was initiated in September 2021 and completed in April 2024.

The removal of the FEMA high flood risk designation takes effect on July 18, 2025.

Property owners were encouraged to engage their insurers and review Palm Springs Line 41 for further details. According to one estimate, the average annual flood insurance premium is $784 around the location.

Additional information is at https://rcflood.org/.