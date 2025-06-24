Palm Springs ShortFest returning with 311 screenings

The 31st edition of the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival begins today. Filmmakers from around the world are heading to Palm Springs to screen their work.

311 short films from 64 different countries are a part of the program. These have been selected from more than 6,200 submissions.

This year Pauline Chalamet, John C. Reilly, Ian McKellen, Bella Ramsey, Haley Joel Osment, and Ashley Park will attend.

ShortFest has a reputation as an Oscar launchpad. over 100 films from past years have gone on to win Academy Award nominations. This year, there are five Oscar-qualifying awards and $30,000 in prizes up for grabs. Juried winners will be announced June 29, and the Best of the Fest gets its own screening on the final day, June 30.