Desert Hot Springs dance cancelled out of immigration enforcement fears

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- A Father's Day dance planned for this month was cancelled by organizers due to immigration enforcement fears.

According to the organizers with the Mujeres Latinas Club, the fear of local ICE operations have kept families from leaving their homes.

While their priority is keeping families safe, organizers say events like the dance provide funding for scholarships. They worry if this fear continues, those could be in jeopardy.

