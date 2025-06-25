Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs dance cancelled out of immigration enforcement fears

By
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:26 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- A Father's Day dance planned for this month was cancelled by organizers due to immigration enforcement fears.

According to the organizers with the Mujeres Latinas Club, the fear of local ICE operations have kept families from leaving their homes.

While their priority is keeping families safe, organizers say events like the dance provide funding for scholarships. They worry if this fear continues, those could be in jeopardy.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with organizers and students about the impact of fear in their community and how they're hoping to move forward.

Athena Jreij

