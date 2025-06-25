Modernism Week awards over $90K in scholarships to Coachella Valley students

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Twenty Coachella Valley college students have been awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships through Modernism Week's annual scholarship program, officials announced today.

Modernism Week is an annual celebration of midcentury architecture and design in Palm Springs. Proceeds support local preservation efforts and scholarships for Coachella Valley students pursuing careers in architecture and design, in partnership with OneFuture Coachella Valley.

"Awarding Modernism Week scholarships is one of the most rewarding and impactful aspects of out work each year,'' said Modernism Week CEO Lisa Vossler Smith in a statement. "There's no greater investment than in the future of our local students."

OneFuture Coachella Valley contributed $22,500 in matching funds to the scholarship program.

Organizers said the program launched in 2011 and has awarded more than $400,000 to date. Funding is raised through community-led fundraisers and ticket proceeds from neighborhood tours, with donations reinvested into local organizations and charities.

"Modernism Week has a long-standing history of helping other organizations raise funds to benefit the local community,'' Board Chairman William Kopelk said. "One of the most important outcomes of Modernism Week events each year is the opportunity for out neighborhood and partner organizations to raise funds to support preservation, education, civic improvements, or to reinvest back into other local charities.''

The nonprofit also donated $10,000 to the LA Fire Relief Fund during recent wildfires.

Modernism Week events are scheduled for Oct. 16-19, 2025, and Feb. 12-22, 2026.