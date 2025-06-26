Local businesses discuss impacts of completed Palm Springs flood map construction

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Areas of Palm Springs, like the Backstreet Art District and Safari Mobile Home Park saw significant flooding in 2017, prompting Riverside County to make some changes.

Now businesses and homeowners could see flood insurance savings because of the map revisions. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a Letter of Map Revision removing 514 structures and approximately 102 acres from the area, which was previously designated as high risk for flooding.

The project called the Palm Springs Line 41 storm drain is a $16 million dollar construction plan for underground storm drain and large flood basin.

For businesses and homeowners, the project helped what could've been another detrimental storm with Hurricane Hilary. In summer 2023, construction was 90% complete as the hurricane approached, the Flood Control District authorized emergency work making the project functional.

Now, the updated flood map by FEMA goes into effect July 18, and businesses and homeowners have the opportunity to possibly no longer need flood insurance.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from businesses in the new flood map area on the constructions impact.