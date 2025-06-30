Firebirds resign inaugural player for another two-year contract

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- The Coachella Valley Firebirds re-sign forward Ian McKinnon for another two- year contract bringing him to the ice through the 2026-27 season.

Mac is Back!



The #CVFirebirds have re-signed forward Ian McKinnon to a two-year AHL contract.



MORE: https://t.co/ut6KgkUWte pic.twitter.com/C80lu2ydwn — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 30, 2025

McKinnon, 27, has been with the Firebirds since their inaugural 2022-23 season playing over 100 games since his initial signing.

Over the 2024-25 season the forward scored a total of 11 points in 53 games played, making this a career setting season for the player.

“We are excited to bring Ian back into the fold in our organization,” said Troy Bodie, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. “Ian has been a role player for this team dating back to our inaugural season and has been an important part of our culture. He is a known member of our community, both on and off the ice, and we are looking forward to having him in our corner over the next two seasons.”

McKinnon is now entering his sixth season with the AHL, with his career starting back in the 2020-21 season with the Providence Bruins.

For more Firebirds’ updates stay with News Channel 3