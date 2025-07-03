City of Indio introduces app for reporting public works, code enforcement issues

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Indio wants residents to report and resolve issues more efficiently by using new online tools.

Public Works concerns, which include damaged sidewalks, streetlight outages, and graffiti can now be reported directly through its official city app.

People can send pictures and information through the app, which goes directly to the city's Public Works team.

The goal is to have the issue resolved within 24 hours.

People can also report code enforcement issues that include illegal dumping or abandoned vehicles.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Indio Mayor Glenn Miller about the initiative and how it works.