Parents proud of son Travis Adams following MLB debut for Minnesota Twins

Former Palm Desert high school standout Travis Adams has fulfilled a lifelong dream, making his Major League Baseball debut.

Congratulations to Travis Adams on making his MLB Debut! pic.twitter.com/wKjYJ73tae — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 5, 2025

Adams, selected by the Twins in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, made his big league debut in Minnesota against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, July 5.

A top prospect for the Twins, Adams pitched four innings, allowing 9 hits and 5 runs. He also recorded a strikeout, his first-ever at the major league level.

Save that baseball!



First big league strikeout for @Twins No. 21 prospect Travis Adams: https://t.co/C6WYkyrwbb pic.twitter.com/diod91wb1t — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2025

Despite the overall rocky outing for the 25-year-old, Adams' parents are proud of their son's incredible achievement.

Parents of Travis Adams share experience of watching their son make @MLB debut for @Twins over the weekend. Adams is a former @PDHS_Athletics standout, selected in 6th round by Minnesota in 2021 draft. @KESQ @MLBPipeline @KenjiitoKESQ @PDAztecsports @pdaztecbaseball pic.twitter.com/z5vTt9BptY — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 8, 2025

With him appearing in a MLB game, Adams became the 9th local baseball player to do so.

Aside from Adams, Taylor Ward and Jeremiah Estrada, are the only other players from the Coachella Valley on an active MLB roster.

Ward, a graduate of Shadow Hills, was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Angels. He's been with the big club since 2018, playing in the most MLB games by far, at 630 and counting.

Estrada, a graduate of Palm Desert, is currently a relief pitcher for the Padres after being taken in the 6th round by the Cubs in 2017. He's appeared in 120 MLB games and counting.

Of the nine local players to make their MLB debut, five of them, including Adams, are PDHS graduates.