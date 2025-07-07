Skip to Content
News

Parents proud of son Travis Adams following MLB debut for Minnesota Twins

Adams Family
By
Updated
today at 6:02 PM
Published 5:55 PM

Former Palm Desert high school standout Travis Adams has fulfilled a lifelong dream, making his Major League Baseball debut.

Adams, selected by the Twins in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, made his big league debut in Minnesota against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, July 5.

A top prospect for the Twins, Adams pitched four innings, allowing 9 hits and 5 runs. He also recorded a strikeout, his first-ever at the major league level.

Despite the overall rocky outing for the 25-year-old, Adams' parents are proud of their son's incredible achievement.

With him appearing in a MLB game, Adams became the 9th local baseball player to do so.

Aside from Adams, Taylor Ward and Jeremiah Estrada, are the only other players from the Coachella Valley on an active MLB roster.

Ward, a graduate of Shadow Hills, was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Angels. He's been with the big club since 2018, playing in the most MLB games by far, at 630 and counting.

Estrada, a graduate of Palm Desert, is currently a relief pitcher for the Padres after being taken in the 6th round by the Cubs in 2017. He's appeared in 120 MLB games and counting.

Of the nine local players to make their MLB debut, five of them, including Adams, are PDHS graduates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content