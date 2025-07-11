Palm Springs renews deal with local hospitality industry

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs renewed a six-figure deal with the local hospitality industry to devote tax dollars to tourism.

The deal was meant to funnel a portion of the city's transient occupancy tax to PS Resorts - a nonprofit composed of several Palm Springs hotels.

The amount was estimated to be about $780-thousand in the current fiscal year.

The council voted unanimously to renew the deal, which had been in place since 2012 - for another ten years.