Palm Springs renews deal with local hospitality industry
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs renewed a six-figure deal with the local hospitality industry to devote tax dollars to tourism.
The deal was meant to funnel a portion of the city's transient occupancy tax to PS Resorts - a nonprofit composed of several Palm Springs hotels.
The amount was estimated to be about $780-thousand in the current fiscal year.
The council voted unanimously to renew the deal, which had been in place since 2012 - for another ten years.